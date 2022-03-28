Oscar win caps Campion’s triumphant Hollywood return

‘A very dark time’

She was lured back to the big screen by the prospect of adapting Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel “The Power of the Dog”, a tale of repressed homosexuality in the American West of the early 20th century.

“It was such a tight little beast I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I was actually haunted by it,” she said.

A factor in Campion’s return to features was that the #MeToo movement has rendered the film world a far different place than the one she experienced in the 1990s.

“The #MeToo movement changed everything,” she said.

“I think it was a very dark time in the late 90s up to about 2015... (now) I think women are doing so well. It’s no longer charitable to be employing women.

“That’s the big change. We want to be recognised because we are really good!”

Born in Wellington, the second of three children, Campion grew up in a theatrical family in the New Zealand capital.

Despite this early exposure—her mother was a writer and actress, her father a theatre director and producer—Campion did not set out to become a film-maker.

Instead, she studied for a degree in anthropology in New Zealand before concentrating on art in both London and Sydney.

Only later did Campion find her calling at the Australian Film Television and Radio School between 1981 and 1984.