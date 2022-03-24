Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa, Serena, Venus Williams join presenter lineup

Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams are among the latest stars added to the presenter lineup for the 2022 Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final slate of presenters for the upcoming ceremony also includes Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, and J.K. Simmons. Rachel Zegler will also present, following the viral controversial revelation that the star of best picture nominee ‘West Side Story’ had not been invited to attend the awards ceremony.