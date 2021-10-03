Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends rally for abortion justice

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, recently attended a rally for abortion justice.

On Saturday, comedian Amy Schumer took to her Instagram account and posted a photograph of her and Lawrence attending participating in the Women’s March protest. “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” Schumer captioned the post.