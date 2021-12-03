Race, politics at heart of Spielberg’s new ‘West Side Story’

For Steven Spielberg, who grew up obsessed by “West Side Story” and its legendary soundtrack, the excitement when rehearsals began for his own version were almost more than he could handle.

“I did jump out of my chair, singing out of key and dancing like I had three left feet,” he told a press conference this week.

“This was the most delightful family affair I’ve had since E.T.”

The tragic love story of Tony and Maria—set against racially charged gang rivalry in New York—has been an American cultural milestone since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and as a film four years later.