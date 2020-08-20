Rachel Weisz to star in cult hit ‘Dead Ringers’

Oscar-winning star Rachel Weisz is ready to explore the world of small screen by leading a series that reimagines the 1988 psychological thriller, Dead Ringers, with a gender swap.

The show will see the actress step in for the original protagonist Jeremy Irons. In a modern take on David Cronenberg’s cult horror classic of 1988, Weisz will be seen playing the double lead role of the Mantle twins, who share everything from drugs, lovers, to desire to do whatever it takes.