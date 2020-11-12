Rebecca Hall: Acting a very strange thing to do

Iron Man 3 actress Rebecca Hall finds acting a strange thing to do, and is drawn to things that feel very different to her.

“Acting is a very strange thing to do. It is all about being a (different) person. So I don’t see where the exploration of my job and the exploration of me begins. I think it is all a part of the process,” Rebecca told IANS.

“I’ve been doing this since a long time now, since I was eight. I’m often drawn to things that feel very different to myself. But then I’m also fascinated by the fact that at the end of the day, we still knew that I chose to do it. I’m the one making all the choices that made the character, so I always end up learning something about myself that I didn’t before (through my roles),” she added.