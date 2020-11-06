Robert De Niro feels Covid could be crux of ‘The War With Grandpa’ sequel

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro, would love to see a possible sequel of his new release, The War With Grandpa, with a theme revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be interesting to see a sequel including the current situation we are all in, with the virus that’s all over. To see the family cramped together and what comes out of that will be funny,” the actor said, talking about the scope of a sequel.

Directed by Tim Hill, The War With Grandpa follows a “war” that breaks out between a grandfather (played by De Niro) and his grandson (Oakes Fegley), when the latter wishes to reclaim the bedroom he is forced to share with the old man.

The comedy drama, which also stars Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken in pivotal roles, is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on 13 November.