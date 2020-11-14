Russell Crowe opens up on new film Unhinged

The Russell Crowe-starrer Unhinged has released in India on Friday, and the actor is happy to spread a dose of fun among fans with his new film.

"Unhinged is about that everyday occurrence where you might have a slight disagreement with somebody during daily commute, when one person is willing to say sorry and the other person is unwilling to match that. It just sets off a series of events you just wouldn't have expected," he said.