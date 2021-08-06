Ryan Reynolds shares his final conversation with Alex Trebek

“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed, Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that,” Ryan revealed.

The 44-year-old actor also shared that he and Trebek became ‘good friends’ off-camera too before the iconic host’s death in November 2020.

“Even right up before shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch. This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure,” the actor told E! News.