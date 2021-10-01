Scarlett Johansson, Disney agree to end ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Opening up about the mutual agreement, Scarlett in a statement said, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”
Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, also expressed his happiness.
“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow’. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror’,” he said.
However, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.