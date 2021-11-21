Scarlett Johansson teases which role she wants to pursue next

“I would love to do a horror film at some point. I can’t watch them, I’ll never be able to see it but I want to be in it,” Johansson explained at the awards red carpet.

The mom to two kids quipped that the evening’s lifetime achievement honour sparked some fear in her real life.

“I thought, ‘Wait, am I done? Is this over for me?’” Johansson joked. “I thought this was the end of something, and now I’m realizing it’s middle and that’s OK.”