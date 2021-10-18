Sean Penn’s wife files for divorce after one year of marriage

At the time, Penn explained, “By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Penn shares two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper with his ex-wife Robin Wright.

When speaking about his marriage to George, the Oscar winner admitted that he was pretty relieved to have a low-key wedding amid the pandemic despite many Hollywood couples who made the decision to postpone their nuptials.