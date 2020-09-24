Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the ‘best kisser’

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the 'best kisser'
Actress Sharon Stone says veteran actor Robert De Niro is the best kisser among all her on-screen leading men.

“Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Yeah, Bob was far and away the best kisser,” said Stone, on “Watch What Happens Live”, reports metro.co.uk.

Stone recalled the kiss she shared with De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama, “Casino”, while making her point. Kisses with other actors, she added, were just “meh” stuff in comparison.

“I don’t know that I can compare anything else to that. Everything else was kind of like, ‘meh’,” she quipped.

“It was the actor that I admired the most and had, my whole career, was like, ‘I just want to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own. And maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary, high regard, and it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me. There was so much attached to it,” Stone added.

“But I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with, that, you know, he probably could have hit me in the head with a hammer and I would have been like, ‘Ohh, yeah!’ Ya know, but it was pretty fabulous’,” she said.

