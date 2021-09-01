Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham in new ‘Expendables’ film

Actors Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Megan Fox among others will be seen in the new ‘Expendables’ film.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media have announced that a new ‘Expendables’ movie is coming with a bunch of familiar faces and some new additions, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The fourth installment will bring back the franchise veterans such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture.