‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ rule Golden Globes for TV

Netflix’s take on the British royal family, “The Crown,” reigned over the television categories at the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning four prizes including best drama, while “Schitt’s Creek” earned another victory lap after its final season.

It was a meta night for television as the largely remote ceremony rolled out over video chat—small screens within small screens that took viewers repeatedly into the homes of the actors and producers behind the top shows.

Emma Corrin snagged the best television drama actress prize for her buzzed-about role in the show’s fourth season as the late Princess Diana, while Josh O’Connor won the best actor award for playing Prince Charles.