‘The Power of the Dog’ leads Oscar nominations with 12

Jane Campion’s gothic Western “The Power of the Dog” led the Oscars nominations Tuesday, as the Netflix film fended off big-screen studio movies from a year in which Covid-weary audiences slowly headed back into theaters.

The eerie, psychological drama about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana earned 12 nods ahead of next month’s Oscars gala, including best director—making Campion the first female auteur nominated twice in Academy Award history.

“The Power of the Dog” was also nominated for best picture, and landed acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion was last nominated 28 years ago for “The Piano.”