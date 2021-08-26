Tilda Swinton’s ‘Goliath’ to premiere at 78th Venice Film Fest

Directed by Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla, ‘Goliath’ is a 25-minute animated VR experience that explores the limits of reality, demonstrates the weight of mental illness and lauds the supportive power of the gaming community.

Swinton is the voice of ‘Echo’, the narrator who guides users through the many realities of Goliath, a man who spent years in isolation in mental health institutions but who finds connection in multiplayer games.

The VR experience, based on one man’s true-life story, is meant to shed an empathetic light on the condition of schizophrenia while taking users through multiple worlds to uncover Goliath’s story.