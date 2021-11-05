Tom Hanks says he rejected Jeff Bezos's offer to go to space

Hollywood star Tom Hanks recently said in an interview that Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, offered to fly him to space before William Shatner, but joked that he would have to pay.

According to Fox News, Hanks appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he was asked about rumours that Bezos offered to fly him to space before William Shatner. There, the Hollywood A-lister confirmed the rumour. "And, you know, it costs, like 28 million bucks or something like that...and I'm doing good, Jimmy...I'm doing good" but he said he isn't going to fork over that amount. Shatner reportedly did not have to pay.