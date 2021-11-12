‘Transformers’, ‘Star Trek’ movie release dates delayed by Paramount

Paramount has announced that its upcoming ‘Transformers’ and ‘Star Trek’ movies have now been delayed.

According to Variety, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022, and will now open on the big screen on 9 June, 2023. The still-untitled ‘Star Trek’ movie was supposed to premiere on 9 June, 2023, but it was delayed to 22 December, 2023, to accommodate the shift for ‘Transformers’.