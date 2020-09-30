When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting

IANS
Los Angeles
This file photo taken on 13 April, 2016 shows Jennifer Aniston arriving for the premiere of 'Mother's Day' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. Hollywood stars came out to support Aniston on 13 July, 2016, after she penned a scathing blog post railing against years of tabloid scrutiny of her figure and persistent pregnancy rumors. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on 13 April, 2016 shows Jennifer Aniston arriving for the premiere of 'Mother's Day' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. Hollywood stars came out to support Aniston on 13 July, 2016, after she penned a scathing blog post railing against years of tabloid scrutiny of her figure and persistent pregnancy rumors. Photo: AFP

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting.

During an interview, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business, reports eonline.com.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before,” Aniston replied.

Advertisement

The actress said that she thought about it before “The Morning Show”, but after a different “unprepared project” she had completed that “s**** the life out of me”.

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” she recalled thinking.

As for an alternate career option, she said: “Interior design, probably. I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.”

More News

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the ‘best kisser’

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the ‘best kisser’

Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown

Robert Pattinson at 2019 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, 27 October 2019.

Harvey Weinstein stripped of his British honour

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein enters Manhattan criminal court in New York.

Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, 5 March 2020.