Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement after the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry’s top awards.

Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behavior at the televised ceremony was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong.”