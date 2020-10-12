‘I insist’: Film gives new voice to jailed Iran rights lawyer

Tehran, March 2018: the lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh reflects on a career that has seen her take on the most sensitive of causes in Iran, including saving juveniles from the death penalty, defending outlawed religious minorities and standing up for women’s rights.

“Even though this movement did not achieve the desired results, it is an experience and an asset for our future steps. Because of this I should tell myself ‘Yes! I should have the right to be happy!’” she smiles.

Three months later, in June 2018, Sotoudeh was jailed to serve a five-year sentence on spying charges, after a secret trial she was not even able to attend.