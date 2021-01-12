“I stood in front of the camera with mental strength. The shooting unit ensured maximum health protection and that have me courage to act. I’ve also worked with the telefilm writer Moinul Khan before and he said this character can’t be played without me. He also assured me that health security and protection would be ensured. And in the meantime, the physician said if I stay at home all the time, it may cause depression. I should go out sometimes and work on the stories I like. However, I must maintain health protection and it’s also a part of my recovery. He also warned not to mix with too many people and also always to wear a mask outside.