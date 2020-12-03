'I stopped watching Hindi serials long ago'

Subarna Mustafa turned 60 on 2 December, the actress and lawmaker confirmed, dismissing the extra year Wikipedia had added to her age.
She was happy at the greetings that flooded in on the social media, wishing her on the special day. “I am very grateful," she said. “That they have taken time out to greet me in these trying times.”
“This should have been a special birthday for me this year. After all, I’ve turned 60. But given the circumstances all over the world, none of this matters now. I just hope the vaccine comes along soon.”
How does it feel looking back over the years, weighing the odds?
“I don’t weigh the odds, actually. That would be foolish,” said Subarna. “The past is the past. And as for the days to come, let them come. It is most important to use time well. Coronavirus has taught us that. COVID-19 has taught us that nothing is permanent. The year 2020 has taught us this lesson well.”
How does the star feel about birthdays?
“I started celebrating birthdays very later in life because December is exam time and so we really didn’t so much on birthdays then. I also started celebrating my birthdays after I joined university.”
So how is she spending her time during the pandemic?
By following the health and hygiene rules, if I do any personal work I need to do so and I attend the parliament when it is in session. We are not all called to the House together, but in accordance to a roster. The parliament is a very safe place. Everyone is tested for COVID-19 the day before a session.
How does Subarna feel that while Indian serials and programmes are shown in Bangladesh indiscriminately, India does not allow Bangladesh TV channels there other than the state-run BTV?
That is something for the ministry of culture and the foreign ministry to think about. “But since they are showing BTV programmes, the other channels are likely o be allowed too, gradually. I think we should be selective about when we show in India and other countries. Some of the progammes are of extremely poor standard.”
“I stopped watching Hindi serials long ago,” adds Subarna, saying that she only watches movies now.
The artiste is critical about anyone and everyone becoming actors or producers.
“This is nothing new. Good directors are not getting a chance because of the power of the channels and the agencies. There are drama organisations. They must unite against this.”
Coming to the topic of cinema and how it should reflect a country’s culture, traditions and heritage, Subarna Mustafa said, “We are not making cinema here nowadays. The cinema halls have dropped a level down. Whatever is happening in FDC certainly can’t be called cinema. It is just a power tussle. There is much to be said about this, volumes.”