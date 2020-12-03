'I stopped watching Hindi serials long ago'

Subarna Mustafa turned 60 on 2 December, the actress and lawmaker confirmed, dismissing the extra year Wikipedia had added to her age.

She was happy at the greetings that flooded in on the social media, wishing her on the special day. “I am very grateful," she said. “That they have taken time out to greet me in these trying times.”

“This should have been a special birthday for me this year. After all, I’ve turned 60. But given the circumstances all over the world, none of this matters now. I just hope the vaccine comes along soon.”