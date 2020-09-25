Iconic playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

He had said that though the physicians had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital, as at home his family members would get concerned.

He hoped to get discharged from the hospital in two days. But it was not to be.

For a brief period he showed some improvement in his health condition and he had tested negative for coronavirus on 4 September.

But on Thursday the hospital said his condition was extremely critical.

Since Thursday the indications about Balasubrahmanyam were not good.

On Thursday MGM Healthcare said the singer remains on ECMO and other life support systems.

"His condition in the last 24-hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the hospital had said.