Indian actress found dead in hotel room

Indian television actress and host VJ Chitra
Indian television actress and host VJ Chitra, best known for starring in the Tamil show Pandian Stores, was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Chennais Nazrathpet on Wednesday.

She was 29 and is suspected to have died by suicide.

According to the police, she had checked into her room around 1:00am on Wednesday after completing a shoot.

"The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death," a police official from Nazrathpet station told TNM.

Just few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photo shoot on her Instagram page.

In addition to many fans, filmmaker Lokesh has left a heartbroken emoji in the comments section.

