Italy's horror king seeks 'meaning' in schlock

The new movie, Argento's first since 2012's "Dracula 3D", tells the story of sex worker Diana who serves her sad sack clients in Rome with dignity and respect.

But when one arrives at her home stinking of the dogs he trains for a living, she sends him away to shower first -- a "humiliation" that enrages him.

Meanwhile a murderer is targeting prostitutes and Diana finds herself followed in her car by a speeding white van that runs her off the road.

The crash leaves her blind and a Chinese couple is fatally injured in the pile-up, while their young son Chin is in the back seat.

Diana is placed in the care of an advisor to the blind (Asia Argento) who provides her with a female seeing-eye dog, German shepherd Nerea, to guide and protect her.

Chin, now in a Catholic care home, runs away from the nuns and winds up on Diana's doorstep.