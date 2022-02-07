'Jackass' has last laugh, ousts Spider-Man from top North America spot

Irreverent but ultimately endearing comedy film "Jackass Forever" managed a serious feat this weekend, swatting Spider-Man out of the top spot to claim supremacy in the North American box-office, industry data showed Sunday.

Paramount's latest iteration of spoofs, gross-out slapstick and painful stunts dreamed up by Johnny Knoxville and his merry pranksters debuted by raking in a cool $23.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Twenty years on from its first silver screen release, the franchise has managed to retain some relevance with its fifth installment, and successfully defied Hollywood trends to sneak a pure comedy film -- one made for just $10 million, no less -- into the number one spot.