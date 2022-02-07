'Jackass' has last laugh, ousts Spider-Man from top North America spot

"It's extremely hard to keep it fresh and funny for this long, but Jackass is doing that. Reviews are outstanding (at this point they are usually poor)," said David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research.
"Moonfall" came in at number two, with a modest $10 million take. The Lionsgate sci-fi disaster flick directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry revolves around the rather far-fetched scenario that bits of the Moon are tumbling down onto Earth.
Slipping to third was "Spider-Man: No Way Home," whose spectacular run of late -- the best in the Covid era -- has slowed. Its $9.6 million in sales brought the Sony/Marvel superhero film to a total of $749 million in domestic sales, placing it fourth all-time.
Paramount's latest chapter in the "Scream" franchise dropped to fourth place, grossing $4.7 million. As in the horror flick's 1996 original, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette again star.
Fifth spot was claimed by Universal's animated musical "Sing 2," which took in $4.2 million. Its all-star voice cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Pharrell Williams and Bono.