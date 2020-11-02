Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules

"It is a sign of the depth of his rage that he admitted scrawling graffiti in blood from his injured finger and then, when that was insufficient, dipping his badly injured finger in paint and continuing to write messages and other things," Nicol said.

"They must have been terrifying. I accept that Mr Depp put her in fear of her life."

The couple met while making "The Rum Diary" in 2011 and married four years later, but divorced in 2016.

Depp had told the court he was never violent towards his ex-wife, saying her claims were a hoax and that he had lost the tip of a finger after she threw a vodka bottle at him during the particularly ferocious row in Australia.

But Nicol rejected his version of how he lost the finger, as well as Depp's characterisation of Heard as a gold-digger and his allegation that her claims were a hoax.

The judge also said it was "unlikely" that either Heard or one of her friends had defecated in their bed as Depp had claimed.