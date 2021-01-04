Larry King hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

King is receiving treatment at a medical center here, a source close to King’s family told ABC News and CNN, reports variety.com.

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source said to ABC News.

The veteran talk show host has been hospitalized for more than a week, according to CNN.

In 2019, the 87-year-old suffered a stroke and had an angioplasty.

King also shared that in 2017 he received treatment for lung cancer. He also had a major heart attack in 1987, for which he underwent quintuple-bypass surgery.