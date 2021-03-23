‘Line of Duty’ season 6 records 9.56 mn viewership in UK

The British Television series “Line Of Duty” is back for its sixth season with a bang. The police corruption series recorded a viewership of 9.56 million.

While the episode, aired in the UK on Sunday night, got more viewers than “Bodyguard” broadcast in 2018, it was unable to beat the ratings garnered by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. That was watched by 11.3M viewers in the UK.

“Line Of Duty” features Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Martin Compston, who essay the role of anti-corruption inspectors. Actor Shalom Brune-Franklin has been added to the cast this season. Actress Kelly Macdonald also essays the role of guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson in the series.

The show is directed by Daniel Nettheim, Gareth Bryn, and Jennie Darnell.