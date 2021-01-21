Megh becomes ambassador of Indian Children and Youth Film Festival

Bangladeshi filmmaker Monjurul Islam Megh has become the youth ambassador of Indian Children and Youth Film Festival 2021.
Megh told UNB that the festival’s director Shubham Apurwa invited him to participate in the upcoming festival as a youth ambassador.
“I have been selected as an ambassador for a festival for the first time. The feeling is different,” the filmmaker said.
“I previously served as a jury member in six international film festivals. Also, I joined international film festivals as a curator, delegate, and goodwill ambassador.”
Also, Megh is a Bangladesh government’s feature film fund winning screenwriter and filmmaker.
The filmmaker is one of the most well-known young film personalities in South Asia. He is also the director of the Cinemaking International Film Festival.