‘Mindhunter’ writer Dominic Orlando dies at 57

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Orlando’s family requests people consider donating to the Dominic Orlando Fund, created by friends and the Playwrights’ Center. The proceeds from the fund will be used to support writers who create their own unique path in the arts.

His family spoke about him in a statement and shared, “He was the person everyone wanted to sit next to at Thanksgiving, at the brunches in Minneapolis and the backyard barbecues in L.A.”