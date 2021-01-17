Momen urges filmmakers to portray Rohingyas’ saddest stories

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged the filmmakers to make films patronising the saddest stories of Rohingyas for further sensitising world community about unimaginable atrocities that were committed against the ethnic group of Myanmar, reports BSS.

“An ethnic minority (Rohingya) that are the victims of hatred and enmity in a land of Buddhism (Myanmar) that believe in Ohimsa and Nirvana, self-purification where hatred and killing is unthinkable and against his teaching,” he said.

Momen made the remarks while inaugurating the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival organised by the Rainbow Film Society at National Museum in the capital in the afternoon.