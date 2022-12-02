Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal issues apology for hurting Bengali sentiments

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words.
A Twitter user wrote, "We are sad & hurt at the recent comments of @SirPareshRawal".
Another user wrote, "So Paresh Rawal openly spreads hate against us Bengalis for eating fish. Won't the CM at least register a protest? Won't we ?"
Amidst the backlash, the "OMG: Oh My God!" actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologise.
In response to a user asking him to "clarify", the actor wrote, "of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE."
Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in the film "Sharmaji Namkeen" is set to appear in the upcoming action-drama film "Shehzada" alongside Kartik Aaryan.