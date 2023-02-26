'Everything Everywhere' vies for Hollywood's SAG awards on road to Oscars

Dimension-hopping action-adventure ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ competes for multiple honors on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild awards, a glitzy red-carpet ceremony that offers clues about what actors and films will prevail at next month's Oscars.

The movie starring Michelle Yeoh as an exasperated laundry owner trying to finish her taxes is the favorite to take best film ensemble at the SAG awards, according to experts polled by the Gold Derby website.