Hollywood has become 'completely dysfunctional': Shyamalan

From "The Sixth Sense" to "Old", director M Night Shyamalan has had a unique string of hits, but these days he works outside the Hollywood studio system, which he says has grown "sick".

Balancing art and commerce has always been the great game of Hollywood and few have played it as well as Shyamalan, who returns to cinemas next week with the apocalyptic horror tale, "Knock at the Cabin".

Still just 52, he has been cranking out box office hits every couple of years since the iconic "The Sixth Sense" in 1999, through "Unbreakable", "Signs", "Split" and many more.

They have been almost entirely original, rarely based on pre-existing franchises or superhero characters that the major studios now rely upon.