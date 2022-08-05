Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood 'Forrest Gump' remake

According to Forrest Gump, life is like a box of chocolates because "you never know what you're going to get". Now, an Indian remake of the movie has been hit by boycott calls over years-old comments by its Muslim star Aamir Khan.

It is the latest example of how Bollywood actors, particularly minority Muslims like Khan, are feeling increased pressure under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Modi.

"Laal Singh Chaddha", an Indian spin on the 1994 Hollywood hit with Tom Hanks, is expected to be one of India's biggest films of 2022.

This is due in large part to its main star, 57-year-old Khan, one of the Indian industry's most bankable actors with past blockbusters like "3 Idiots" (2009) and "Dangal" (2016).