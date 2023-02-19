'Everything Everywhere' duo win top Hollywood directing prize

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ won top honors from Hollywood's directors Saturday, as the quirky indie sci-fi movie from two relatively unknown young filmmakers upstaged more famous rivals ahead of next month's Oscars.

Directing double-act Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, both 35, fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg to win the prize for best feature film at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala in Beverly Hills.

"What the hell? Guys, thank you so much. This has been an incredible year for our little film that somehow keeps going," said a visibly shocked Kwan.