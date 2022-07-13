Aamir Khan suffers knee injury during 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot

He underwent physiotherapy and took painkillers to avoid the pain that was caused while running. Aamir did not want to waste a single minute as the shooting of the film already got delayed due to the pandemic.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on 11 August this year.