Actor Rebel Wilson responds to newspaper ‘outing’ controversy

Actor Rebel Wilson said an Australian newspaper had put her in a “very hard situation” after fans accused the publication of pressuring her to reveal her relationship with a woman.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actor had posted a selfie with her “Disney Princess” partner to Instagram on Friday, a day before the Sydney Morning Herald reported it had known about the relationship and given Wilson two days to comment.

On social media, LGBTQIA+ activists and others accused the newspaper of forcing Wilson—who had not publicly disclosed her sexuality—to out herself.