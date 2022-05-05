Amber Heard says 'love of my life' Johnny Depp was abusive when drunk

The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Heard said she and Depp had a "whirlwind romance" during a 2011 press tour for "The Rum Diary," a film they made together.

"I fell head over heels in love with this man," she said. "When I was with him I felt that, you know, electricity in my body. I felt like butterflies. I couldn't see straight."

Heard said things began to change in 2012.

"When he first started drinking, I didn't really think much of it," she said. "He would disappear and then he'd come back. He'd just be different."

She said Depp hit her for the first time after she laughed at one of his tattoos. "He slapped me for no reason," she said, choking up on the stand.

Depp was jealous and suspicious of her friends and fellow actors, she said.

"He was accusing me of having affairs," Heard said. "I'm trying to defuse the situation by trying to tell him I'm not sleeping with this person and I'm not sleeping with that person.

"As soon as it seemed as though I had convinced him of one there was somebody else he was sure I was sleeping with."

"Accusations, accusations and then he would explode," Heard said. "He would throw a glass, or turn over a table and then would hit the wall and then hit the wall really close to my head."

She said Depp had slapped and hit her on a number of occasions and recounted a March 2013 argument between the pair.

"Johnny slapped me. I walked away from him and that made it worse," she said. "We got into a shouting match. I don't know how many times he hit me in the face but I remember being on the floor of my apartment."