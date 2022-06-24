Anil Kapoor marks 39 years of his Bollywood journey with a sweet note

Alongwith the post, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor wrote, "From Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in #Woh7Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo who's also from Patiala! It's been such a wonderful journey! My life changed 39 years ago TODAY and the nostalgia is real! This video is a trip down memory lane!”

Anil had first faced the camera as a child artist for 'Tu Payal Mein Geet', however, the film never saw the light of day. Though this particular incident might have been disappointing for him, it surely motivated Anil to work harder and eventually carve his own niche in the entertainment world.