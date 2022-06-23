Brad Pitt remarks, he is on ‘last leg’ of his career

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has said that he is on the ‘last leg’ of his film career.

According to Variety, the 58-year-old actor is not seeking a career resurgence. Pitt feels like his long career in movies is coming to an end soon. “I consider myself on my last leg this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” said the ‘Troy’ actor while giving an interview with the GQ magazine.