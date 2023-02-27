'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

Absurdist sci-fi comedy ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ continued its dominance of this year's Hollywood award shows by earning top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

The film about a Chinese-American family undergoing a tax audit who end up fighting a universe-hopping supervillain also won best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

The movie's 94-year-old patriarch James Hong stole the show at Sunday's gala, collecting the night's final prize of best cast in a motion picture -- the star-studded ceremony's equivalent of best film.