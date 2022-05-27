Closing arguments set in Depp vs Heard defamation trial

Closing arguments are to be held on Friday in the bitter multi-million dollar defamation case between “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard.

Lawyers will make their final appeals to the jury following dozens of hours of testimony and six weeks of blistering mutual accusations of domestic violence between the celebrity couple.

Judge Penney Azcarate is expected to hand the case over to the seven-person jury Friday afternoon. The panel will be off over the weekend and on Monday, a public holiday, and resume deliberations on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard in Virginia over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”