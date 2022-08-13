Academy hails Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Despite low box-office collection so far, Aamir Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the official remake of Forrest Gump, has managed to win appreciation from many, including The Academy. Yes, you read it right.

On Saturday, the official Twitter page of The Academy shared a video featuring a compilation of scenes from 'Forrest Gump' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. In a tweet, The Academy hailed 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as a "faithful adaptation' of 'Forest Gump'.