We had no idea: ‘Shamshera’ director on Sanjay Dutt battling cancer

“It is exemplary how he silently showed us that we too can face life’s adversities with a smile on our faces. To me, Sanjay sir is a superman and there is no one like him. I’m indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me,” he said.

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020. A few months later, he announced that he was cancer-free and had shared a note, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can—the health and well-being of our family.”

Sanjay is now waiting for the release of ‘Shamshera’, which will be out in theatres on 22 July.