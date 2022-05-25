Defence rests in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Lawyers for Amber Heard, after six weeks of scathing claims and counterclaims of domestic violence, rested their defense on Tuesday in the defamation suit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp’s attorneys responded by asking that Heard’s countersuit against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star be dismissed but the judge hearing the case in Virginia, near the US capital, declined to do so.

Judge Penney Azcarate said enough evidence has been presented for the seven-person jury to weigh the merits of Depp’s defamation suit against Heard and her countersuit against him.