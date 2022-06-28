'Don't want to be available for Rs 299,' says John Abraham on OTT

“I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom," the actor said.

"Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it,” he added.

The OTT space has been growing at a fast pace over the past few years and many big Bollywood names like Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra among others are all geared up to mark their OTT debut very soon.